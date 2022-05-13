Summer’s soup is with us early on this Friday morning as low clouds and fog run rampant through the eastern half of Southern New England. With visibility less than a quarter mile at times, a dense fog advisory is in place until 8am. With temps in the 50s to near 60 to start the day and dew points right there as well, it’s a bit of a mild and muggy start for sure.



Fog and low clouds hang tough through mid morning, then sunshine breaks out for many in the 9-11am timeframe (latest near the coast). Once the sun’s out, temps take off. With winds more out of the southeast to south today, it’ll be warmer near the coast too, especially in Boston, when the southeast kicks south to southwest late day and temps jump into the mid to upper 70s around 5pm. Meantime, just west of Boston, highs run 80-84.



Tomorrow is very warm with low clouds and fog breaking for sun. With a wind out of the south to southwest, even Boston cracks 80.





Scattered showers move in overnight tonight and wrap up predawn Sunday. Sunday is warm and humid, temps back into the 80s with early clouds breaking for some sun. A few late day storms are possible northwest of Boston.





Monday afternoon/evening has a better chance of scattered strong storms, out ahead of a cold front. Behind that front, it’s seasonable with lower humidity by Tuesday.