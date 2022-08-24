As the daylight starts to fade away and we start talking back to school, Mother Nature isn’t giving up on summer just yet! We have some warm air coming back to close out the work week. Temperatures tomorrow will head to the upper 80s and even some towns hitting 90. We’ll have a sea breeze tomorrow which will keep the coast in the low to mid 80s. The nice part is you’ll notice the humidity drop a bit tomorrow too.

There’s a small chance (like 5 or 10%) of a spot shower tomorrow but most of us will stay dry. For planning, I would carry on like it’s a dry day and cross your fingers you don’t get one of those showers — that’s my plan anyway haha.

The better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Friday afternoon/evening with a cold front.

So we’re pretty warm on Thursday and Friday then that cold front will set up a fantastic weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be almost carbon-copy days with partly cloudy skies, temperatures near 80 inland, 70s on the coast.