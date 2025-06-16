Summer is about to come roaring back in full force the next several days. Well… not tomorrow. Tomorrow is a cool day with overcast skies and on-and-off showers.

THEN we start to heat things up for the rest of the week. Wednesday will still feature scattered showers, more likely in the morning than the afternoon. But the difference is unlike tomorrow, temperatures will be above normal, climbing to about 80° despite the showers. But we don’t stop there! By Thursday we’ll have another crack at 90°.

And it’s about that time of year where we can once again bust out the saying “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” in all of your small talk conversations. Humidity is on the way up over the next several days, and while we’ve had some humid days this year, we still haven’t achieved the “tropical” category. That’s about to change this week as Thursday not only features the hot temperatures, but the tropical humidity as well.

Each day of the next few features small rain chances. There’s no day that’s a total washout. Tomorrow is lighter on-and-off showers through the day, but it’s certainly not an all day rain. It will feel like a damp day because of the gray skies. Wednesday we’re going scattered showers, but those are more likely in the morning than the afternoon. On the flip side, Thursday is a mostly dry day with a few scattered storms late in the afternoon as the cold front passes through.

So is this little bit of warmth going to hang around? It certainly looks that way! The extended forecast favors plenty of above normal temperatures and some days that could be well into the 90s!