It’s another great start to the day, albeit, not as cool as the past couple of mornings. Regardless, with temps starting in the 60s and dew points still near 60, it’s a good early morning to get the outdoor exercise in. It won’t take long to warm up with the southwest wind and sunshine today, and the heat is on this afternoon with highs near 90 for many away from the south coast. Humidity increases too. We’ll add in a bit of a gusty breeze, 20-25mph, and that’ll help take the edge of the heat/humidity a bit.



The heat peaks tomorrow with mid to upper 90s. Factor in the humidity and the heat index pushes past 100. Mid to late afternoon storms fire as well, some of them locally strong, so we’ll keep an eye on those.

The weekend won’t be as hot with temps back into the 80s. High humidity early Saturday am will fade away through the day. One thing to watch for is how close a wave of low pressure, with a batch of showers and storms, gets to southern New England. It could throw some afternoon showers/storms our way on Sunday, pending the track.