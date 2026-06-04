While we catch a comfy cool start to the day, temps will warm up quickly with a low humidity air mass in place. Abundant sunshine rules too as highs soar into the mid 80s to 90 for many locations. It’ll be cooler across Cape Ann as well as the South Coast. Dew points stay in the 40s, allowing for the dry heat.

Tomorrow, is pretty close temp wise, but the sky won’t be as blue as a lot of high level clouds are in the mix, allowing for a milky appearance to the sky. Dew points stay near 50, so once again, a dry heat.

Saturday kicks off the weekend hot with early to mid afternoon temps soaring into the lower 90s. Late afternoon, into the evening, scattered storms develop with the best shot for them north of the Pike.

More scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday. While it’ll start off warm and muggy, temps slide back by the afternoon as a cold front flips the wind direction back to the north/northeast.





Monday is cool before beautiful weather returns for the middle part of next week.