Heating Up… Again

20 times this year, we’ve hit 90 or higher in Boston. Today will be the 21st time as highs head for the low to mid 90s. Combine the humidity, and it’ll feel more like 100 again this afternoon. With that in mind, there is a heat advisory in place until 6pm. Overall, it’s a good beach day or pool day if you’re trying to sneak one in before the close of summer.

Just because we’re back to work or back to school tomorrow, it doesn’t mean the summer weather is out. It’ll be another hot and humid day with temps near 90 inland. The difference tomorrow, as an onshore wind does kick in at the coast, eastern Mass will go from the mid 80s late morning, back into the upper 70s to near 80 by late afternoon. That wind shift may also kick off an isolated storm or two, but widespread rain is not expected.

Highs Wednesday run mid to upper 80s before topping back off over 90 again Thursday. After Thursday, we dip into the 70s on Friday and stay there through the weekend.

After a quiet stretch to the Atlantic hurricane season, the pattern is heating up. Tropical storm Gordon likely forms later today or tonight as the below “potential tropical cyclone 7” moves toward the Gulf of Mexico. Although some wind/surge impact across portions of the Gulf Coast is likely, heavy rain is the most widespread threat from South Florida to the mouth of the Mississippi.

Farther east, Florence is way out there in the Atlantic, but certainly a storm worth watching. Florence will fight some hostile wind shear a few days down the line, but will likely encounter more favorable developmental conditions once we get a week down the line. The question is, does Florence stay offshore as a fish storm, or make a move toward the east coast if it misses the connection to recurve out to sea? Any threat to the U.S. wouldn’t be until 9-10 days out, so plenty of time to watch it.

