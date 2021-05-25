Heating Up Before The Drop Off

After a cool start, temps warm up and warm up quickly. Highs today head for the upper 70s to lower 80s for many of us away from the south coast. Temps will be much cooler along the south coast, mid 60s to near 70 there. Low humidity sticks around too, making for a pleasant day overall.

Tomorrow, the heat and humidity are on. Temps head for 90 and dew points run in the 60s, allowing for a sticky feel to the air. With a south wind, it’ll be much cooler along the south coast. While most of the day is dry, we’ll have to keep an eye to the sky late afternoon/early evening (4pm-9pm). Out ahead of a cold front, locally strong to severe thunderstorms will fire up with the potential of small hail and damaging wind gusts.

On the other side of that front, temps fade back into the 80s Thursday. While it’s still warm, it’ll be much less humid, providing a fantastic summery day overall.

With that said… after the summery surge, you knew this was going to happen right?… As we head into the holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer, temps go back to early Spring levels. Highs run in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday – Sunday with the best chance of rain late Friday afternoon and Friday Night. I do expect a few hit of miss showers Saturday and Sunday, especially across the Cape, but neither day looks to be a washout, just mostly cloudy and cool. Monday is a bit better, 60s to low 70s.