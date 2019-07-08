We had a nice July-like day across the area today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a lot of sunshine. Hopefully you enjoyed it because we’ll be heating up once again — 90s back in the forecast for much of the 7 day forecast. Much like our last stretch of heat, Boston Logan may not hit 90 with the sea breeze, but many of our inland areas will.

Logan Airport did so twice with our last heat wave hitting 90° and 95° last Friday and Saturday, respectively. While the forecast will feature “cooler on the coast” this week, 90s will be prominent for our inland areas. While Tuesday will be hot, it won’t be humid. A dry heat if you will. That changes by the end of the week as the humidity creeps up along with the temperatures.

Along with the heat the forecast stays dry all the way through Friday as scattered storms roll in. Note from above, that despite the clouds and the rain, we don’t get much of a cool down with temperatures staying above average. While our forecast is quiet, a big rain maker is developing to our south. An area of low pressure will dip into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has given that low a 30% chance of becoming a Tropical Depression in the next 48 hours and 80% chance in the next 5 days. There are a few stages to this storm — first it would need to become a Tropical Depression. If and when that happens, it could stay that or become a Tropical Storm. If it does increase to Tropical Storm strength, it would become our second of the season… Barry.