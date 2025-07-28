While it was a nice break from the high heat over the weekend, both the heat and the humidity come surging back in over the next few days. A heat advisory is up today, through Wednesday evening.

Once the patchy dense fog burns off this morning, hazy (smoky) sunshine will warm temps up quickly. An east wind keeps it coolest at the coast with temps in the 80s there. Inland, we’ll reach the low to mid 90s. Not storms fire today.

Winds are strong enough out of the west tomorrow, that no sea breeze will kick in, that means the high heat will reach even the coastline. Highs tomorrow step it up another notch too, running in the mid to upper 90s.

Mid 90s are back Wednesday, but this time, we’ll track scattered late afternoon storms, some locally strong.



Those storms are out ahead of a front that’ll provide more scattered showers/storms Thursday. If the front hangs up near the south coast Thursday night into Friday, Friday could be unsettled as well. Highs are back to near 80 Thursday and 70s Friday.

The weekend looks good, low humidity and comfy temps. Dry too.