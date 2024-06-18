We officially hit 92 degrees on Tuesday, marking day one of this anticipated heatwave. Remember, we must hit three consecutive days above 90 degrees for it to be considered a true heatwave.

Overnight, lows will drop to the upper 60s and skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s for most, but with extremely high tropical-like dewpoints in the low 70s, that’ll feel like the upper 90s and low 100s. Wednesday, skies will be partly sunny and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday, highs will be even hotter.

We again have a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and that chance is slightly higher than Wednesday due to a little more coverage expected.

Friday we won’t be as hot. That’s great news for anyone hoping to head to the Celtic’s parade. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s during the parade, but with high dewpoints in the 60s, that’ll still feel like the upper 80s during the hottest part of the parade. Stay hydrated!

We unfortunately have higher chances for rain and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day Friday, too. But, we should be able to get a little more detailed on the exact timing of those storms once we get closer to Friday.