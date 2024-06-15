I hope you enjoy the relatively cooler temperatures and lower humidity while it lasts, because a huge change is on the way.

For your Saturday night, clear skies will allow for a big cooldown. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows all the way down to the upper 40s and low 50s.

For Father’s Day, a cool start but a nice afternoon with highs in the mid to the upper 70s. It’ll be bright to start but a few clouds will roll in as the day goes on.

Monday will be the last day before the 90s come. Highs Monday will reach the low 80s, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be humid with dewpoints in the low 60s.

Monday evening will be a nice night to get out and watch the Celtics, and hopefully celebrate!

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be oppressively hot and humid. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s; some may even reach the upper 90s. The worst part is the humidity: dewpoints will shoot up into the 70s which is tropical-like.

That’ll bring feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, into the upper 90s and low 100s from Tuesday through Thursday.

It’ll be mostly dry next week with a chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned.