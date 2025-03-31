Today was day three of overcast skies, mist, drizzle and just an overall damp feeling. Thankfully today we didn’t have to fight the colder temperatures as we climbed into the 60s for most of us! A cold front will come through overnight and bring some downpours and possibly even a rumble of thunder… the trade off is we’ll finally give the stubborn clouds the push they need out to sea with sunshine returning tomorrow.

We’ll keep scattered showers around between now and about 10pm. Then closer to midnight the heavier rain will arrive. It’s moving fairly quickly so the rain is gone by tomorrow morning. The clouds will linger for a few hours tomorrow morning with developing sunshine through the day.

It’s a cold front so that means we don’t get to keep today’s 60s along with that sunshine. Numbers will step down the next few days to the 50s and eventually 40s. But the trade off is brighter skies than what we’ve seen the last several days.

We could use a little rain, but overall things aren’t terrible in the water department in 2025. To date, we only have a deficit of about 1.5″ since January 1st, and of course we’ll chip away at that a bit with the incoming rain tonight. The issue isn’t really even the month of March — the monthly deficit is only 0.17″, it’s more thanks to a dry January. We’ll get another round of rain that comes in Wednesday overnight and lasts through much of the day on Thursday.

March will also finish with a nice temperature jump from the winter. December, January and February were all below average for temperatures this winter, and may I remind you we had the coldest winter in 10 years (or maybe you don’t want to be reminded). Thankfully March gave us a little reprieve from that winter chill and ran almost 4° above normal.

Speaking of mild temperatures, one thing we can look forward to in early April is our first 70° day! Well… that’s not technically in the forecast, but we typically see our first 70° in Boston on April 2nd. This year everything has been running behind schedule so hopefully we don’t have to wait as long for that elusive 70° as we had to for our first 50° over the winter, or even first 60° for that matter!