Pockets of heavy rain will continue for SE MA through the morning and this is the area where we’ve already seen 1 to 2.5″ of rain.

Rain reports as of 6:30am Thursday

A Flash Flood Watch still remains in effect until 6pm for eastern MA, however, a Flood Warning has been issued for Bristol County and western Plymouth County until 2:45PM as more downpours are expected through midday, resulting in a higher flood threat.

There is also a High Surf Advisory for the South Coast and the Islands until 8PM due to large breaking waves reaching 6 to 8 ft.

The rain should start to taper and lift off to the north around 2PM, otherwise we’re looking at cloudy skies for much of our Thursday, only allowing highs to reach into the low 70s.

Tonight, an isolated shower is possible, but the bulk of the area will be dry as we see a gradual clearing of the skies late. Overnight lows dip into the 60s.

Tomorrow is dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs stretch into the mid 80s.

Saturday brings even warmer temperatures with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday is also partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

An easterly breeze on Monday will keep temperatures a touch cooler at the coast while areas inland will stretch into the low 80s. We warm-up through the middle of the next work week with Wednesday nearing 90°.