Thought it was cold yesterday morning? We did it again this morning as many of the burbs start off near 20 degrees. The calm winds and cold air has once again allowed for a heavy frost out there, so you may want to give the car a few minutes to warm up before heading off to school or to work.

A mix of sun and clouds hold on through the day as highs head for the low to mid 40s. Winds will be very light through the day, so that’ll be nice.



Winds pick up a bit tomorrow, gusting 20-25mph out of the southwest as we warm into the mid 40s to near 50.



The only shot of wet weather over the next several days will move in/close to us Saturday morning. The best shot of showers will be near/south of the Pike. Any morning showers we do get should be gone in the afternoon as we dry out for the rest of the weekend.