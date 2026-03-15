Happy Sunday! It’s a big day in Boston as people get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the parade in Southie! Thankfully, the weather will hold up, though it will indeed feel like March in New England.

Temperatures are starting out on either side of freezing this morning. A small disturbance may bring a few flurries this this morning as well, but nothing too impactful in terms of precipitation. We’ll steadily climb from the low 30s to the upper 30s by parade time. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for the most part today as well. Expect clouds to increase throughout the day until we’re overcast by the late afternoon. It’ll be a grayer, but overall quiet forecast for the Revs home opener at Gillette!

All of this is out ahead of our next storm, which arrives early Monday morning. This storm will be a big problem for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, bringing a strong severe weather threat to those areas.

As for us? We may hear a rumble of thunder or two during the afternoon, but more so are looking at some heavy rain and gusty winds that could make conditions very uncomfortable as this storm comes through.

First, a warm front arrives early Monday morning. This will drive rounds of showers and heavy rain, making the morning commute slow. From there, we’ll be in and out of showers and heavy rain through the morning. After a brief afternoon pause, a cold front comes through in the evening, which will drive more rain and a rumble of thunder or two.

By the time this storm leaves, we’ll likely have 1-2″ of rain for most areas, but some could see an isolated 3″. With the rain, we’re also looking at some isolated river flooding– mainly smaller creeks and streams that could overflow their banks.

This storm will also bring very gusty winds. Areas along and east of 495 are in a High Wind Watch, as gusts in that area could be up to 60mph, especially Monday afternoon and evening. This could lead to some spotty power outages.

If there’s good news here, it’s that the storm is essentially gone by the time the sun comes up on St. Patrick’s Day (Tuesday). It’ll be a windy day, but get increasingly sunny throughout the late morning and early afternoon! Highs will be in the mid 40s– right on the money for this time of year.

We’ll cool down more on Wednesday. Despite sunshine, we’ll wake up around 20 degrees, and highs will only be in the upper 30s!