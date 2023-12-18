Rain continues to soak Southern New England through the morning commute as winds increase and peak mid morning to early afternoon. With wind gusts expected in the 50-70mph range across eastern Mass (strongest coast, especially Southeast Mass), expect power outage numbers to increase as the morning wears on as more pockets of tree damage/downed lines pop up.

In terms of rain, much of the area will pick up 2-3″ (a bit less near coast). With these totals, some small streams and rivers will rise to near minor flood stage. Additionally, we’ll watch for street/poor drainage area flooding with the pockets of heavy rain that move through. Temps stay lofty, near 60 degrees, through mid afternoon.

The coastal flood threat is highest today in Narraganset Bay with moderate coastal flooding there around the midday high tide. Pockets of minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible in Buzzards Bay, but with the wind out the the southeast to south, the South Shore points north, won’t experience much coastal flooding other than some minor splashover in spots.



Rain tapers off near the start of the evening commute and we’ll dry out overnight. Although a few spotty showers are possible, the pattern looks mainly dry through the rest of the week, and likely into Christmas Day.