Heavy Rain and Strong Gusts for Christmas Morning

I know many dream for a white Christmas every year, but it’s another year that it will only happen in our dreams. Our next system will be packing a punch with strong to damaging gusts along with heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding due to snow melt on top of heavy downpours.

For tomorrow, temperatures will warm-up into the 50s (continuing the melting of last week’s snow storm). A few spotty showers possible Thursday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain holds off until late Thursday night (after 10PM), coupled up with the strong winds that will linger into early Christmas morning.

A Flood Watch has been issued across the region for 2-3″ of rainfall along with the snow melt that will make for some street flooding. We have dry times tonight and for most of tomorrow, so to prep ahead of time, be sure to clear any drains of the snow to keep the water flowing.

The rain will be heavy at times late Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, along with the strong wind. A High Wind Warning has been issued for most of eastern MA, SE MA and the Cape and Islands due to gusts up to 65 MPH possible. A few local gusts along the South Coast and the Cape/Islands could see gusts up to 75MPH. For the interior, gusts up to 55MPH are possible.

With gusts this strong, power outages are possible Christmas morning, which is when the peak wind gusts are expected. Highs on Christmas Day will be in the morning, with highs around 60, then those temperatures plummet through the day, back into the 40s by the evening.

The rain and wind subside by mid-afternoon on Christmas, as a cold front marches from west to east. Colder and more seasonable air trickles in behind the cold front.

For your weekend, the sunshine returns with seasonable highs in the 30s. A slight warm-up greets us Monday with highs into the 40s, a few showers late, that could turn to a few flurries early Tuesday, otherwise dry Wednesday.