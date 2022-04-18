7Weather- A strong system brings heavy rain and strong wind tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain arrives and wind picks up between 1-3AM. There will be periods of heavy rain from 2-6 AM with most locations receiving about one inch of rain.

There will be lingering showers and isolated downpours between 6-8AM, and then the wet weather ends.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1AM-10AM Tuesday for areas along the coast for gusts between 40-50 mph. There could be isolated tree damage. Bring in or secure patio furniture.

A High Wind Waning is in effect for the Cape & the Islands where there could be isolated power outages.

This gusty wind will be an onshore wind that picks up as we approach high tide at 1AM tonight. There could be pockets of minor coastal flooding.

Most areas will get about 1.00″ of rain within a 5-6 hour period. A good, soaking rain for us!

Behind that system we are looking at a calm weather pattern. Wednesday is breezy and bright with highs in the mid and upper 50s. The week ends with dry weather and highs in the 60s.