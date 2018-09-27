Heavy Rain For the Friday Morning Commute, Tapers Midday

After a gorgeous, mostly sunny, seasonable Thursday across the region, clouds will thicken in coverage through the evening hours.

These clouds are ahead of a low pressure system to our southwest that will continue to move closer to our area through the overnight.

Showers will fill in to our west just after 3AM, with a heavy thump of rain moving in by 7AM, not ideal timing for the Friday morning commute. With heavy pockets of rain expected through most of the morning hours, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of the region through 4PM Friday. Overall, most spots can expect at least 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rainfall through midday.

The intensity of the rain starts to weaken by noon Friday, with showers tapering from west to east through the early afternoon.

For those heading to the kickoff of the Topsfield Fair Friday, be sure to wear the layers as temperatures will most likely remain in the 50s for most of the day with rain through the early afternoon, tapering to light drizzle.

Outdoor plans the rest of the weekend are looking great, Saturday features highs into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll start off cool and crisp early Sunday morning as a cold front sweeps through, but Sunday still features highs into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies, great for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Boston.

The following work week features a slight warm-up as well as a rise in dewpoints, especially Tuesday and Wednesday when highs stretch into mid 70s with dewpoints into the 60s.