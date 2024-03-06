The rain is back! Evening showers will turn to heavy rain overnight. Heads up, there’s the potential for flooding through tomorrow. Keep the rain gear with you. We’ll still have scattered showers tomorrow, and it will be breezy.

You can see a lot of moisture on radar! The brighter colors indicate some heavier pockets of rain. A front to our west and an area of low pressure to our south will bring us the heavy rain overnight with showers lingering tomorrow.

There’s a Flood Watch for most of our region (outside of Cape Cod and the Islands) through tomorrow. A widespread 2-3″ of rain is expected with isolated amounts of to 4″. Street and poor drainage flooding is likely. Check your sump pumps and storm drains, because basement flooding is also a possibility. Expect minor to moderate river and stream flooding.

Here’s the timing…

Showers fill in tonight. The rain turns heavier around 10 pm. Downpours will occur overnight through about 4 a.m. By the morning commute, we’ll still have scattered showers. There will likely be ponding and poor drainage flooding on the roads at this point. We’ll keep scattered showers throughout the day.

Most of the rain we accumulate over the next 24 hours will be overnight. We’re expecting a widespread 2-3″ of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts near 4″. The HREF indicates a signal for the heaviest rain around Rhode Island and into Bristol County.

With the recent rainfall and the rainfall we’re expecting, there’s the potential for river flooding over the next few days as water level levels rise. The Pawtuxet River and Wood River will reach moderate flood stage. Taunton, Assabet and Connecticut Rivers will reach minor flood stage.

Overnight, our temperatures will stay in the 40s. We won’t budge much tomorrow! Highs will range in the 40s. A northeast wind will be breezy and make it feel chillier. Overall, it will be a raw day with the ongoing chance for showers.

We’ll watch for minor coastal flooding around the Friday morning high tide. A northeast wind will be breezy and we’re near an astronomically high tide with a full moon this weekend. Watch out for usual shore roads that tend to flood easily.

Look what we get back Friday- some sun! It’ll be drier. The rain returns Saturday night into Sunday.

Don’t forget, this weekend we spring forward! Sunday our sunrise will be after 7 am, but sunset will be at 6:45 pm. We’ll welcome the Vernal Equinox on March 19th. Then our sunset will be closer to 7 pm. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black