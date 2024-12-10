Make sure to secure any outdoor holiday decorations today before the rain rolls in tonight, with heavy rain and strong winds on tap for your Wednesday.

Even this evening there will be some spotty rain and freezing rain, so be careful on the roads.

The widespread rain holds off until after bedtime tonight.

While temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this evening, overnight, they’ll actually rise with many of us waking up to temperatures close to 50 degrees. Right off the bat Wednesday there will be a widespread, soaking rain. The morning commute won’t be the worst commute, as the wind won’t be quite as strong yet and most of the rain will only be light to moderate.

However, as the day progresses, the waves of rain will become heavier and winds will significantly pick up. That means travel conditions will worsen as the day goes on.

While it won’t rain every second of the day, it’ll rain for most of the day. And the waves that come in the evening particularly will be on the heavy side. Highs will be incredibly mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The evening is also when we’re expecting the most significant wind which will lead to a driving rain. For many inland, gusts will top 35-45 mph, and closer to the coastline and near the Cape, gusts will near the 55 mph mark. That’s strong enough to blow around holiday decorations, and potentially lead to some wind damage and power outages.

Rainfall totals will near 2 to 3 inches, which given how hard and non-absorbent the ground is right now, could lead to some poor-drainage flooding. Watch out for water pooling on the roads.

The rain will come to an end Wednesday night, and on the back-end of this system some very cold air will move back in. Thursday we will still have wind gusts 25-30 mph which will make the highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the low to mid 30s feel more like the 20s. At least skies will be bright.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny and cold in the 30s after morning lows in the teens. Sunday, more clouds around with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Monday into Tuesday we have our next chance for rain with highs back into the 40s and low 50s.