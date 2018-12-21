Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Record Warmth

We’re in it often and early today as rain overspreads the area before the morning commute kicks into high gear. Bottom line today… we near 60 degrees, 1-3″ of rain falls and winds gusts 50-60mph for some. By the way, winter official starts today at 5:23pm. Surely won’t feel that way!

The cause for all this nasty weather is a potent storm system that’ll be working up the East Coast, from the deep South. With it, a tremendous amounts of moisture for this time of year also streams up the East Coast, allowing for a firehouse of downpours, gusty winds and mild air to be pointed right at New England. The rain won’t end until after the evening commute with the height of the storm this afternoon and early this evening. That means it’s a slow go all day on the roadway whether your driving out of town for the Holidays or getting back and forth to work. Be careful of localized street flooding this afternoon and early this evening. There is a flood watch up for the potential of some minor river flooding as well.

Winds will be strongest across Southeast Mass, gusting to 60mph. We’ll also watch the potential for a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon/evening across Southeast Mass, as any convection would be capable of mixing down some very strong winds. In these anomalous set-ups, there’s even a low risk you can even produce a quick waterspout near the south coast. We’ll keep tabs on the radar closely for sure later today.

As temps surge to near 60 degrees, we’ll approach record warmth for the time of year.

Fortunately, the stormy weather will be one and done as we head into early next week. Saturday will be breezy as temperatures drop from the 50s in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon. Other than some spotty showers in the morning, Saturday features more dry hours than wet. Sunday is seasonably cool with a bit of a breeze. Go Pats!

Looking for some festive flakes to fly? We still may find in Christmas Eve morning as patchy light snow or flurries is possible with a weak disturbance sliding by near us. It shouldn’t amount to much and we’ll be dry and seasonable cold for Christmas Day.

Take is easy out there today and enjoy the weekend. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all. Enjoy your time with friends and family!

