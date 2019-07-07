Hello Barry??

If you aren’t a fan of the heat, you definitely enjoyed the day today. We saw plenty of sunshine but air temperatures and humidity levels were much more manageable today. Highs were in the 70s and 80s across the area with plenty of sunshine. We’ll almost cut and paste what we had today again tomorrow. If you don’t like the heat, enjoy tomorrow because after Monday we’re cranking up the thermometers once again.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity levels will start manageable but gradually increase through the week. We recorded our first 90+ degree days in Boston on Friday and Saturday with highs of 90 and 95 respectively. Right now it does appear we’ll find relief from the heat on the coast so Boston-Logan may not record a third 90… time will tell.

A little further away from home, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a storm system near Nashville, Tennessee as the next POTENTIAL Tropical Storm or Tropical Depression. We already had Andrea back in May. So if this storm does develop, it would be named Barry. If Barry reaches “named” strength, it would be the second and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting anywhere from 9-15 of them this year. The forecast also calls for 4-8 to become Hurricanes (versus Tropical Storms), and 2-4 of those to reach major hurricane strength, which is Category 3 or higher.