And just like that we’re onto meteorological fall:

Lol……too soon for creepy leaf/fall guy to make his triumphant return? Maybe a smidge too soon for some (all). Before we turn over a new leaf, a quick look back into August reveals a somewhat cool and dry month:

In fact, it was Boston’s coolest month of August since 2008! The month also featured very little rainfall and very little tropical humidity. The first week of September will continue that general theme….limited rain chances and seasonably cool temps.

You may notice the word *muggy* appearing on Friday and Saturday. Those two days will see the humidity soar into the 60s:

Thankfully, the next three days offer no mugginess in the air. Taco Tuesday will see a return to bright sunshine for the day:

Comfortably cool for the early morning hours but by afternoon, temps reach the mid to upper 70s:

More nice weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Sadly, September does continue to see a rapid loss of daylight, losing over an hour of precious daylight in the next 30 days:

~JR