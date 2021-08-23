While the bulk of the impacts from Henri went west of us by yesterday afternoon, this morning, Tropical Depression Henri is now spinning across eastern New York. As the day goes on, what’s left of Henri moves back east, prompting the chances of scattered tropical downpours to go up.







As with Freds remnants just a few days ago, the main risk with what’s left with Henri with be tropical downpours producing localized flooding, as well as the risk for a few isolated severe storms, capable of producing a brief tornado. Those storms and flood risk will be highest late this afternoon, into this evening.

After tonight, it’s mostly about the warmth and humidity Tuesday – Thursday with temps in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow and near 90 Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll cool off late week into the start of the weekend with highs back to near 80 and lower humidity by Saturday.