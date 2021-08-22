Henri made landfall in Westerly, RI as a tropical storm with sustained wind at 60 mph at 12:15 PM this afternoon. The last tropical storm to make landfall in the area was Elsa on July 9th this year.

As expected the windiest conditions were just to the east of the center of the tropical system. The gustiest winds were recorded along the Rhode Island coastline and southern Bristol County. Most of our area received anywhere from 0.50″ -1.00″ of rain from the tropical rainband that moved through in the morning and into mid-day. Parts of coastal RI/CT received 2.00″-4.00″ of rain.

Henri has weakened significantly and is expected to be post-tropical tomorrow. The center has moved into central Connecticut this evening. It will turn north into western Massachusetts tomorrow afternoon, and then loop back into central and eastern Massachusetts tomorrow evening/night.

The Monday morning commute will be cloudy with fog. There might actually be some clearing around lunch time, and then a couple of downpours will develop early in the afternoon. By the evening commute there will scattered downpours. That chance of rain continues until midnight.

There could be localized flooding with these lingering downpours from Henri. We also can’t rule out the chance of a brief, isolated tornado.

Tuesday and Wednesday have calm weather, but it will be hot and humid. Highs both days will be in the mid and upper 80s.