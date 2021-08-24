After a couple of days of being in and out of the impacts from Henri, it’s influence on Southern New England is almost done this morning.

The 5am position of the center of circulation of the remnant low was over the Cape and moving east at a decent clip. Good riddance! The line you see looping around on the map below is the path Henri took across Southern New England. With a path like that, you can see how it was a lingering issue for the area for tropical downpours and tropical tornados as it was not in a hurry to move on out.

Lingering spotty brief showers and clouds start the day n the wake of buckets of rain slide through overnight, producing a band of 2-3″ of rain across parts of southeast Mass, most of it falling within a couple hours. That produced localized flooding.





Not only did we deal with localized flooding last night, 3 confirmed tornadoes touched down midday yesterday. All EF0, all brief, all producing just minor damage fortunately.

While there are big puddles left in the wake of last night’s rain, improvements will be gradually through the morning commute as some sunshine breaks out from west to east mid to late morning. Once the sun breaks out, temps quickly warm up into the 80s. It’ll stay humid.

We’ll stay hot and humid Wednesday – Friday with temperatures running close to 90. Storm chances look isolated, so overall, most days are ok for the pool or beach. We’ll cool back into the 70s by the weekend with lowering humidity.