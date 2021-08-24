Henri has pushed offshore, and now we heat things back up into the 90s.

Temperatures will between 70-75º when you walk out the door tomorrow, and then we jump into the upper 80s by lunch time. The day will be mostly sunny and a bit humid with highs hitting into the low 90s. Winds will be light, so there could be a sea breeze that kicks in.

It will be hotter on Thursday with highs in the low and mid 90s. With the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s.

Tomorrow and Thursday are great beach days. Winds are light tomorrow, and the UV index is up to 7. That’s 30 min to sunburn. Temperatures at the immediate coastline will be in the low and mid 80s. Thursday is a bit warmer and humid. Winds are also light and skies are mostly sunny.

If you’re sick and tired of the humidity we at least get one day of relief on Saturday. It’s muggy tomorrow, tropical Thursday/Friday, and then a cold front drops humidity on Saturday.

Too soon? We’re only 29 days away from the official start of fall. Halloween is only 68 days away, and daylight saving time ends and we fall back an hour in 75 days. Enjoy the daylight while we still have it.