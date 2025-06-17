Editor’s Note: Tonight’s blog is written by 7Weather Intern Spencer Goldman

Skies remain cloudy on Tuesday night, with a few showers possible. Temperatures remain mild in the mid 60s, and it will feel humid. Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid-upper 70s, but humid conditions will make the air feel stickier and warmer.

A few showers are possible early on Wednesday, but we could see the sun peeking out in the afternoon.

Thursday will be a hot one! Afternoon temperatures will be around 90, and with dew points in the low 70s, it will feel downright oppressive.

Most of Thursday is partly cloudy, but we could see a late day thunderstorm as a cold front approaches.

The end of the week looks nice! Friday and Saturday are both less humid with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. It looks like our current streak of measurable precipitation on 13 consecutive Saturdays will finally come to an end!!

A little refresher on dew points: the higher the dew point, the more uncomfortable you feel when you’re outside. It will feel very uncomfortable on Wednesday and Thursday, but more comfortable as we get to Friday and Saturday.

Spencer Goldman