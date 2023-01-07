7Weather- “Here comes the sun…” Sing it with me! It was a welcome sight this morning as sunshine broke through the cloud cover around Boston. We’ll see clouds with some sun breaks throughout the day and it’ll turn brighter tomorrow.

It’ll feel seasonably mild this afternoon as temperatures make a run near 40/low 40s. Tonight, the trend will be decreasing clouds as temperatures drop in the 30s. A dry cold front moves through overnight pulling in colder air for tomorrow.

Tomorrow, we’ll see bright skies! Temperatures will only rebound to the mid/upper 30s. Luckily, there won’t be a lot of wind tomorrow.

Maybe you aren’t rooting for sunshine and instead the snow! Here’s what we’re tracking for this week.

Monday, a storm tracks to our south. It could bring a few showers to the Islands, but that’s about it. We’re in a quiet pattern this week without much day to day fluctuations in our temperatures- upper 30s/low 40s. We’re watching for a storm system that’ll bring wet weather Friday into next weekend. Right now, it looks like it’ll be mainly rain.

Have a great Saturday!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black