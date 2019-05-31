Here Comes the Sun (doo doo doo doo)

Well if we have to have cloudy, cool, dreary days, doing it during the work week is the way to do it. We came off of a great Memorial Day weekend and like clockwork sunshine is back today and lasts through the weekend! We’ll have sunshine today which will quickly boost temperatures to 70° by lunch time. After lunch, inland areas will keep warming to the mid to upper 70s, while a sea breeze will knock coastal temperatures to the middle 60s. We are mostly dry today, however a small chance of a pop up shower across southeastern Mass this afternoon does exist.

The overall dry conditions will stick with us through the weekend too. Saturday night could feature a few showers but that’s all overnight and won’t affect any of your daytime plans. Sunday is dry across greater Boston and eastern Mass. If you’re traveling to Lakes Country or western Mass, you’ll at least see added cloud cover, and the chance of a shower. For us on the eastern part of the state, those showers will hold off until the evening hours. So again, daytime plans are fine, but if you’re grilling your dinner you may have to dodge a shower.

Of course Saturday is the Best Buddies bike ride and I don’t think weather could be any better! Sunshine will last through Saturday, temperatures will be comfortable, humidity low, and a slight breeze. For those biking 50+ miles, it’s a welcomed sight to not see heat and humidity.

If you’re not hanging out at home this weekend and hitting the road, whether north or south, it’s a good weekend. Temperatures on the Cape will climb to the 60s with sunshine. Grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen because the UV index is “high” meaning sunburn can occur in as little as 30 minutes this weekend in the afternoon sunshine. If you’re heading north you have a nice day Saturday but a few more clouds on the way for Sunday. Rain and clouds should hold north and west of Central/Eastern Mass on Sunday but western Mass and northern New England will likely see a few showers. Those will eventually push into Eastern Mass by Sunday evening/night.

Of course tomorrow marks the start of June and thus the start of Meteorological Summer! And it will be easy to forget Meteorological Spring… It was so gloomy and rainy. In fact we recorded rain on 50 days over the three months, tying the record set back in 1983. Here’s to hoping for a brighter summer!

And in case you’re still humming along to the Beatles from the title… here’s the link ;-). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUNqsfFUwhY