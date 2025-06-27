Here is goes again… another weekend, another chance for rain. Before we talk about that, we’ll talk about today and today is all good news. While temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal (typically we’re at 80°), it’s a nice end to the work week. It’s mix of clouds and sunshine — some times where it’s bright and other times where it’s fairly cloudy. Temperatures will hold in the 70s today with low humidity. Mid 70s for highs inland, low 70s on the coast.

Then come the rain chances beginning tonight after midnight and through Saturday. But these are small chances! Don’t let it alter your Saturday plans! Will we have a lot of clouds? Yes. But temperatures are mild, in the 70s, and just a passing shower or two through the day. Most of your day will be dry!

But like so many times this summer, Sunday is your pick of the weekend. Sun returns and so do the summer temperatures. Highs on Sunday will climb to the 80s!

And that’s the beginning of our summer warmth that’s about to make a return. It won’t be a repeat of earlier this week with record temperatures (and the hottest June temperature on record), but we will see numbers make a run back toward 90° to kick off next week.

And, like every day this week, if you’ve been following along in my attempt to name every song relate to a song title or song lyrics, here’s the list so far. Hopefully it’s a short and fun playlist to get you through this Friday! (Come back tomorrow for one last one, I’ll be here Saturday morning!)

Monday: HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan as we began to heat things up

Tuesday: We R Who We R by Ke$ha for the opening line of “Hot and Dangerous” with our temperatures reaching 102° and our extreme heat warning

Wednesday: Sugar, We’re Goin Down by Fall Out Boy looking forward to the upcoming cooler days (that ended up being yesterday and today)

Thursday: Out of the Woods by Taylor Swift (and one of the greatest songs of the generation) since we were finally “out of the woods” from days of tropical humidity!

Friday (Today): Here It Goes Again by OK Go, for reasons you just read — another weekend talking about Saturday showers

See you tomorrow for one final song (and forecast)! – Josh