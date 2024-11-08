With a gusty wind 25-35mph, relative humidity dropping off to about 30%, and much of the area in a moderate to severe drought with dried out vegetation, and dried outs leaves on the ground, the brush fire risk is high today. A red flag warning is in place today, meaning brush fires can easily get going and spread. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Highs today run up into the lower to middle 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Temps tumble quickly tonight, fading back into the 30s by daybreak tomorrow. Highs tomorrow struggle to get much above 50 with mostly sunny skies and a chilly breeze.

Sunday features an increase of clouds in the afternoon and after a cold start with morning temps in the 20s, we’ll recover into the upper 50s in the afternoon.



Showers are likely late Sunday night into Monday morning, so a damp start to Veterans Day is likely. With that said, it won’t take long to dry out as rain tapers off by mid to late morning with afternoon sun and highs in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and seasonably chilly.