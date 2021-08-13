Heat and humidity stick around again today as highs crack 90 degrees for many of us this afternoon. Factor in dew points above 70, and it’ll feel more like 100 degrees again. The storms risk is low, however, an isolated pop-up shower/storm is expected mid to late afternoon across eastern Mass. With that said, most of your pool/beach day is dry, just keep an eye to the sky later today.







While for most of us, it’ll feel very similar to yesterday, at the immediate coast, it’s likely that a sea breeze kicks in, holding beach temps in the 80s. Enjoy!



It’s hot and humid again tomorrow with isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing in the early to mid afternoon hours. Thunderstorms tend to favor locations south of the Pike, especially across RI and SE Mass, where a strong thunderstorm or two is possible by late afternoon.





Those storms are out ahead of a cold front that will dramatically drop off the humidity for Sunday and cool us back to the lower 80s, setting the stage for a beautiful second half of the weekend.