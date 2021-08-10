A Heat Advisory is effect for most of the area (excludes the Cape & the Islands) tomorrow – Friday. Parts of Massachusetts are under an Excessive Heat Watch Thursday and Friday. This means the Heat Advisory could get moved up to an Excessive Heat Warning. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits in the afternoon.

If you work outside make sure to drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks. Never leave kids or pets in vehicles, and check on elderly and those without AC. You’ll also want to stay out of the sun and limit outdoor activities.

A weak disturbance moves through the area tonight and into early tomorrow morning. This gives us the chance of a few showers after midnight and into the morning commute. Skies clear up throughout the morning and as soon as they do, temperatures will jump up. Highs reach into the low 90s. With dew points in the mid 70s it will feel close to 100º.

The heat and humidity will continue for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday look even hotter and more humid. This is why some areas could get upgraded up and Excessive Heat Warning. With highs at 96º and 97º and dew points near 75º, it will feel like 105º. Thursday has a 40% of late afternoon thunderstorms, and Friday’s storm chance is more isolated with a 20% chance of storms.

Saturday will still be hot and humid, just not as hot with highs near 90º. With a cold front approaching the area there is a chance of scattered afternoon storms. This front clears us Saturday night bringing some relief on Sunday. Sunday will be less humid with highs in the low 80s.

If you can, head to the beaches to stay cool! There will be clouds around early tomorrow, but skies gradually clear. Thursday is warmer and there will be a mix of sun and clouds.