After low clouds break for some sun, we’re off to another warm day with increasing humidity. Highs head for the mid 80s to near 90 this afternoon, allowing for mostly good pool and beach weather. With that said, about 10-20% of the area will see a pop-up shower, so we’ll keep an eye out for that later today.



Humidity continues to ramp up tonight into tomorrow with dew points cracking 70 by tomorrow afternoon. With more clouds around, temps are capped in the low to mid 80s, but with sky high humidity, it’ll be a bit uncomfortable. Showers and storms are isolated in the morning and more widespread in the afternoon and evening. The main risk from these storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds. The most widespread heavy rain favors locations northwest of 495, that is Northern Worcester County and interior southern NH.



Humidity drops Tuesday, but it’ll be hot. Temps max out near 90. We ramp up into the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with a return of scattered storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Friday, into next weekend still look hot, near 90. No doubt, it’ll be the hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen this summer.