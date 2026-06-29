A beautiful start to the week is in store today with temps in the mid 70s coast, mid 80s inland. Humidity stays in check too with dew points in the 50s this afternoon.

Tomorrow is a solid summer day as well with temps mid 80s to near 90, so a bit more heat to contend with.

Tomorrow night, scattered showers and storms roll through late as the leading edge of much higher humidity and higher heat noses in.

By the Wednesday morning commute, we’re drying out and with returning sunshine sending temps soaring in the mid 90s. Those temps, combined with dew points pushing in the low 70, will create a heat index near or above 100.



Actual air temps near 100 Thursday afternoon with a heat index running 105-100. It’ll be close to that again on Friday. An excessive heat watch is in effect Wednesday – Friday.



The storm risk looks limited Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. A few scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon and on the Fourth of July. Those Fourth temps are still hot, in the low to mid 90s likely.