High Heat & Downpours

While a cooling onshore wind helped keep temperatures in check along the coastline yesterday, it was another 90+ day for many communities across the interior. Today, that onshore breeze gets kicked out and it’s all systems go for another hot and humid day for much of the area. The combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees this afternoon, thus prompting the heat advisory that’s in place for all, except the Cape and Islands.

Another difference today will also be the fact that a weak cool front slowly sags into the area, adding the potential for a few pop-up showers/storms to fire around and after 4pm. The winds that guide these storms are very weak/light, meaning the downpours that form, will be slow to move. With such a soupy air mass in place, any torrential downpour will be capable of dropping a quick 1-2″ of rain. It will be an afternoon/evening of the haves and have nots as a few towns may pick up 2″ of rain and localized street flooding, and many other towns get next to nothing. It’s the nature of the game this time of year.

Tomorrow, it’ll still be hot, but an ocean breeze keep temps in check along the coast, in the mid 80s, while we warm into the lower 90s inland. I can’t rule out an isolated shower or rumble of thunder, but the threat looks lower tomorrow vs. what we see today. That should bode well for fire works at night too. Heading to the Esplanade? Plan of temps in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon, fading into the low 80s by evening. It’ll be muggy too, so hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

Relief is still on the way by next weekend as highs run in the upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday with low humidity. To get there though, Friday may be rough with widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with downpours and perhaps strong winds. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Have a good day. Stay cool!

@clamberton7 -twitter