After closing the books on the weekend with a good pool/beach day as the higher heat settled back in, we’ll start the work week off with more this. Now, the humidity builds back in too with dew points jumping up into the 70s and staying there through much of the next few days. With the combination of the heat and humidity sending the heat index up to near 100, a heat advisory is in place, not only for today, but for the next 3 days.

Add in enough instability, and we’ll fire off some scattered storms early to mid afternoon that will be hit or miss through the early evening. The lowest chance to see them will be far Southeast Mass/ Cape and Islands. A few of the storms could be locally strong with strong winds and downpours. Highs run up into the low to mid 90s.

Tomorrow, the storms are late in the day/early evening. Allowing for a lot of dry hours if you’re heading to the beach.

Wednesday, more heat, more humid and more scattered afternoon storms. Wednesday’s storms are more widespread at night as a cold front pushes towards us. As that front drags through Southern New England, we’ll track showers through the first half of Thursday.



Thursday afternoon, as we dry out, the humidity will lower. That humidity stays on the lower side into the weekend, setting up some nice summer weather.