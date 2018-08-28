High Heat, High Humidity

Well, we certainly dialed it up a notch yesterday as temperatures cracked the 90 degree mark in several towns and cities, including Boston. It was the 17th time this year that we toppled 90 in the city, and today and tomorrow will only add to that tally.

You can add another 6-8 degrees on top of yesterday’s highs, and that’ll get you to the highs for today and tomorrow, placing temps in the mid to upper 90s. Factor in the humidity, and it’ll feel more like 100-105 degrees. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place for those high heat indicies both for today and tomorrow.

97 won’t be a record in Boston today, but if we hit 97 or 98 tomorrow, it will be. The light is at the end of the tunnel though, we trend back to the cooler, more comfortable side of things by Friday, as highs fade back into the 70s. The weekend looks mainly dry right now with just a few scattered showers by Monday. We’ll have to keep a close eye on where a front lays up though. If it’s close, it may throw a few more showers along the south coast. Temps Saturday run in the low to mid 70s, mid 70s to 80 Sunday and 80s on Labor Day.