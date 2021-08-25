Once the clouds peeled away yesterday, the heat was on! With a mainly sunny sky in place, temps cracked 90 in Boston for the 21st time this year. The record for 90 degree days in Boston is 30, set back in 1983. We’ll likely add another 1-2 days over the next few days in the city. While we near 90 in Boston today, we’ll watch a sea breeze kick in at times, that could hold temps into the upper 80s if the sea breeze stays. If it’s back and forth, it’ll likely hit 90-92 when the sea breeze kicks out. Tomorrow, 90 is more of a high probability with a southwest wind a bit stronger. Bottom line, it’s hot and humid the next two days, just a touch cooler at the coast today.





It’ll be great at the pool or for the beach the next couple of days too as shower and thunderstorm chances are very low. Enjoy!

Humidity fades Friday after a humid start as winds turn north to northeast. Temps likely fade in the afternoon too, especially at the coast. It’ll be cooler over the weekend with temps holding in the 70s, lower humidity and just the occasionally patch of showers moving through.



