High Heat… Nearing Records

It’s a toss up, I’m not sure what’s hotter, the weather or the Red Sox as both are on pace for setting records. As the Sox chase down a historic winning season, Ma Nature chases down record highs later this afternoon. The record today in Boston is 97 and we’ll likely be close to that. Combine the humidity in with the heat, and we’re talking about the heat index near or above 100, prompting a heat advisory for much of the area. Tomorrow, we’ll repeat the forecast, just a couple degrees cooler.

The storm risk is low the next couple days with just a risk for a few storms outside 495 late tomorrow afternoon. That bodes well for the beach and pool plans. We’ll take the edge off the heat and humidity by Thursday afternoon and Friday as dew points drop into the low to mid 60s and highs trend back into the 80s. The storm risk this week is highest Wednesday, but I don’t expect a washout of a day, although any storm that gets going will be capable of downpours.

What do you think, would you rather the high heat or this doozy that I had to create back in early January?….

Stay cool, stay hydrated and have a good day!

@clamberton7 – twitter