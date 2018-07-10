High Heat One More Day

Hot enough for you? While we cracked 90 again yesterday in many towns, dew points were in the mid to upper 50s, and that meant it was a much more tolerable warmth across the area vs. last week’s oppressive mugginess.

Today, we’ll add a few degrees to both the heat and the dew points, however, it still won’t be quite as uncomfortable as what we saw at times last week.

We’ll close the books on the heat tonight as a cold front delivers a few isolated storms. A couple of these storms may produce strong winds across the interior late in the day, so we’ll keep an eye on that. If you’re kicking back pool side or beach side today, these storms really don’t get going until near dinner time, so much of your day will be more focused on sunscreen time than umbrella time. Unless that umbrella is keeping you shaded :-).

It’s a much cooler day tomorrow with cloudy to partly sunny skies. I can’t rule out a spot shower in the early morning in Southeast Mass or a spot interior shower tomorrow afternoon, but much of the day is rain free. Temps hold low to mid 70s at the coast and warm to near 80 inland.

If you are heading to the beach tomorrow or Thursday, keep an eye on the surf. That’s especially true for the outer Cape and Islands as south and east facing shores will be most susceptible to high surf and rip currents as Chris passes several hundred miles to our south and east.

Have a good day and stay cool!

@clamberton7 – twitter