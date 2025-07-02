Biggest week of the summer is rolling along as we approach the big day itself and the weather still looks to deliver for New England! We will have to deal with a round of some scattered storms on Thursday afternoon as a cool front approaches southern New England late in the evening:

Before that front arrives by late Thursday evening, we’ll experience another hot day with many cities and towns getting close to 90.

As for the storm coverage, they’ll be scattered about the region (versus widespread) with this graphic serving as an example of what the radar may look like at 6pm:

Don’t take it as gospel but rather an indicator of how some towns will be affected by a storm while others enjoy sunshine. Most places will be storm-free late Thursday afternoon and evening but have a *Plan B* in case any storm affects your activities. Thankfully, this front will keep cruising through new England and then offshore overnight Thursday into Friday taking any storms out to sea well before sunrise Friday. The air behind this front is one of joy and delight, one might even say, liberating:

Any and all outdoor activities will be A-OK for the Fourth, including the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade:

As for the rest of the Holiday Weekend, more dry weather on tap. Sunday will start to see the temps and humidity both creep up:

Weatherwise, should be a great Holiday Weekend! Enjoy, be safe and Happy Birthday, America!

