High Impact Snow For Evening Commute

Timing is everything, and the timing of the heaviest snow today is certainly not good. Snow breaks out between 1-3pm and becomes steady, if not heavy from 3pm on. The height of the snow for many of us will be from 3-7pm, where snow rates run close to an inch per hour, and also lines up during the evening commute. Add 4″ of snow to the commute, and no doubt, it’s going to be a slow go. The snow this evening flips to sleet and then rain. That change to sleet hits the south coast around 5pm, in Worcester around 6pm, Boston around 7pm, and northern MA by 9pm. Rain is widespread inside 495 after midnight, yielding to some big puddles late overnight and early tomorrow. However, the changeover is early enough for tomorrow morning’s commute to feature mainly wet main roads and slushy side streets with big puddles.

On top of this snow, will be a period of heavy sleet for a few hours.

Below is a snapshot of a few locations and their expected snow accumulations. You can see most of the snow falls between 3-7pm. For example, Boston will likely pick up about 4″ of snow from 3-7pm before a period of sleet.

Tomorrow afternoon we crack 40 degrees and Valentine’s Day looks quiet.

Be careful on the roads this afternoon and tonight if you need to be out.

