With Hurricane Erin 275 miles Southeast of Nantucket this morning, and moving away, the coastal winds will gradually diminish through the day with sunshine prevailing for most.

Gusty breezes to 40mph will be prevalent across the Cape and Islands through this morning, tapering off a bit this afternoon. Overall, it’ll be a nice summer day for most locations off the Cape and Islands with sunshine and warmer air. Highs run mid to upper 70s coast, low to mid 80s inland. Cooler and breezy conditions continue for the Cape and Islands this afternoon, even though the wind diminishes to 20-30mph gusts.



Despite the improvement in the weather, improvements on the water will take some time. Waves in the surf zones will be very high today, especially this morning. Max wave heights are below. Average wave heights run around half these numbers, but certainly still big enough to run a high risk of rip currents.

Wave heights slowly decrease later today into tomorrow. Still, the big story at the coast will be the big surf and high rip current risk into Saturday, with some improvements Sunday. Although wave action and rip current risk may still be on the moderate side around Cape Ann, east side of Cape Cod and Nantucket on Sunday. Bottom line, if you’re sneaking in another beach day before the summer comes to a close and kids head back to school, just be aware of the rip current risk in the local spot you’re heading too. It will start to vary from location to location the deeper into the weekend we get, where less exposed beaches won’t see as high of a risk by Sunday. Temps Saturday and Sunday run in the low to mid 80s as we stay dry, albeit cooler at the beach. It’ll be breezy Sunday too with winds getting gusty out of the southwest.



Monday brings the next shot at some showers and storms.



