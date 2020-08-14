High Surf, Breezy Weekend for the Coast

It was calm and comfortable for our Friday with highs just touching 80 in Boston, mid to upper 80s inland as an onshore breeze kept temperatures slightly cooler at the coast.

This evening for your outdoor plans, the low humidity and the nice weather will be with us – great for your outdoor dining plans.

Saturday brings increasing cloud cover and a breezy northeast wind that will keep temperatures in the 70s for most of the area. The windy conditions are due to the fact that we are sandwiched between a high pressure to our north and now Tropical Storm Kyle (first advisory on the storm released at 5PM Friday) to our southeast.

TS Kyle will remain far out to sea and away from southern New England. It is our 11th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and is the earliest K-named storm on record (replacing Katrina from the 2005 Hurricane season).

A High Surf Advisory has been issued along the coastline until 8PM Saturday due to large breaking waves between 3-8′. A high rip current risk is also expected both weekend days.

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, expect the clouds and the cool, northeast flow.

A few sprinkles are expected both weekend days, but it will not be a washout.

Monday remains mainly dry through the day with showers expected at night with an approaching weak cold front.

The rest of the week remains in the 80s and mainly sunny for the second half of the week.