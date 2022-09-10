7Weather- We’ll have filtered sunshine Sunday and then the week starts with a few showers.

Sunday morning is mild in the low and mid 60s and it will feel a bit muggy. The afternoon has high, thin clouds and highs hit into the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind is light out of the west. It’s possible that a sea breeze does not kick in.

The day looks mainly dry aside from a spot shower around sunset.

A weak area of low pressure approaches the region on Monday. This will bring in extra clouds and perhaps a few showers. This system will wobble a bit as it gets closer, so it’s difficult to pinpoint the timing of the few showers. Take the umbrella with you, just in case.

Tuesday will have scattered, light showers. The best chance of rain is in the morning and through the early afternoon. It’s not looking like a washout and the rain won’t amount to much.

Sunday will be our last 7PM sunset. We lose about 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight in the next 4 weeks. By Sunday, October 9th our sunset will be at 6:12PM.

