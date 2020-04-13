High Wind Warning for Massachusetts

Light rain has overspread the area and winds are getting a little breezy. These are both precursors for what’s about to come later today.

The storm will bring a ton of wind through the afternoon and evening today. That will likely lead to scattered or widespread power outages. Heavy rain will also fall at times, but the focus with this storm and the biggest impacts will by far be the wind.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for essentially the entire state of Massachusetts for the afternoon/evening today. Start and end times are staggered for when the winds arrive. But even before and after the official timing, winds will noticeable. Southern New Hampshire is under a Wind Advisory as winds will be slightly less.

Official timing is:

Plymouth, Bristol, Norfolk Counties: 3 PM – 10 PM

Cape and Islands: 4 PM – 10 PM

Southern Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk Counties: 3 PM – 7PM

Worcester and Northern Middlesex Counties: Noon – 7 PM

Rhode Island: 1 PM – 10 PM

Southern New Hampshire: Noon – 7 PM

Wind gusts for most of Massachusetts will top 60 mph and even hit 70 mph in spots today.

As you can imagine, this will likely lead to power outages across the area. Scattered power outages are likely and even more widespread across the South Coast and parts of Southeastern Massachusetts where southerly winds will be coming across the open water.

So here’s what you can do now to prepare:

Plug in your phone and laptop now to get a full charge. And leave them plugged in as long as possible in case power does go out.

Bring in or secure any outdoor patio furniture. These will go flying with 60-70 mph winds.

Find a flashlight and make sure it’s stocked with fresh batteries.

If you MUST travel, take is slow. It’s best to avoid interstates if possible — traveling 70 mph with a 70 mph wind is not a good combination. That’s made even worse if you’re driving a high profile vehicle.

If power lines do come down in your neighborhood, leave them alone. Power crews will be there to take care of them, and shut down any live wires. But keep in mind, with the ongoing Coronavirus and social distancing, crews may be working in reduced numbers so it may take longer than normal for them to arrive on your street.

Then there’s the rain. Again, heavy at times but not the biggest threat. Many locations will end up around 1″ of rain. Heavier amounts will be further south and areas in Southeastern Massachusetts could have a few isolated spots get closer to the 2″ mark.