Wet weather kicks off this Monday morning, and while the winds aren’t strong early today, that’ll change, especially by this evening. A high wind warning is in effect for much of eastern Mass with a wind advisory across the interior. A flood watch is up as well, as 1-3″ of rain will produce localized poor drainage flooding and some smaller rivers/streams and creeks to rise out of their banks. Some basement sump pumps may kick on as well.

Rain comes in waves today with a widespread batch early this morning, then some midday/afternoon lulls in between isolated downpours. Widespread downpours refill in this evening. Temps spike too as we jump close to 60 degrees. With the milder air in place, it’ll be easier for the strong southerly winds aloft to reach the ground, producing gusts 45-65mph late today, through tonight. We’ll watch for pockets of tree damage/power outages with that.





By the morning commute tomorrow, we’ll dry out. While the winds are gusty out of the west, it won’t be as strong as what we see tonight.



A chill will be in the air mid week too as temps hold in the 30s Wednesday. We’ll be mainly dry Tuesday – Friday. Temps near 50 by Friday.